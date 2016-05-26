EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 26 Global Partners :
* Through a wholly owned subsidiary, it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Mirabito Holdings Inc
* Will also enter into long-term supply contracts for branded and unbranded gasoline and other petroleum products with Mirabito Holdings
* Global Partners Signs Purchase And Sale Agreement For Planned Divestiture Of 31 Non Strategic retail sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says