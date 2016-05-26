BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 26 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc :
* Amended master repurchase agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank
* Amended company's master repurchase agreement increasing borrowing capacity to $800 million from $600 million
* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc Completes $95.5 million of new transactions and upsizes credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago