May 26 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc :

* Amended master repurchase agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank

* Amended company's master repurchase agreement increasing borrowing capacity to $800 million from $600 million

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc Completes $95.5 million of new transactions and upsizes credit facility