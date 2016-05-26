May 26 Core-Mark Holding Company

* Core-Mark announces two-for-one stock split

* Core-Mark Holding Company - split will have no impact on $0.16 per share cash dividend declared on May 10, 2016, which is payable on pre-split shares

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - anticipates its common stock to begin trading at split-adjusted price on June 28, 2016