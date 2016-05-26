May 26 RPX Corp :
* Approved a $50 million increase in company's share buyback
authorization, for a total authorization of $150 million
* As of March 31, 2016 company had repurchased approximately
$50 million of its shares under original $100 million
authorization
* Reached a settlement agreement with Mangrove Partners;
with addition of Palter, RPX's board of directors will now
include eight directors
* Settlement agreement also provides that Mangrove and RPX
will mutually seek to identify an additional new director to
board
* Pursuant to settlement agreement, Mangrove has agreed to
certain standstill and voting provisions
* RPX announces Gilbert Palter to join board of directors
and $50 million increase in share buyback authorization
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)