May 26 Aspect Software Inc:

* Aspect Software emerges from court restructuring process, deleveraging its balance sheet, reducing long term debt by 40%

* Pre-Arranged agreement, which was approved by court, results in reduction of more than $320 million of prepetition indebtedness