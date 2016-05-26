May 26 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd :
* Settlement agreement has been reached between trustees of
mega retail and a company controlled by mr. Moti ben moshe
* Agreement generally provides for settlement of all
lawsuits and claims between Mega Retail and company
* Parties also agreed to certain mutual waiver of claims
against each other
* Company is reviewing terms of agreement
* Would pay outstanding debt owed by Mega to its bank
lenders which company has guaranteed or indemnified about NIS
300 million
* Would also pay outstanding debt owed by Mega Retail to
credit insurers of suppliers, about NIS 90 million
