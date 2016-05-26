May 26 Gyrodyne LLC :

* Gyrodyne declares $9.25 per share special dividend

* Gyrodyne is currently exploring certain enhancements of its Flowerfield and Cortlandt Manor properties

* Does not expect to pay qtrly/annual dividends rather special dividends as proceeds are generated from deals during liquidation process