May 26 Allarco Entertainment LP:

* Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc. and Allarco Entertainment Limited Partnership announces restructuring under CCAA

* Allarco will continue to operate under CCAA protection, supervised by court appointed monitor PriceWaterhouseCoopers Inc.

* Court of Queen's Bench Of Alberta today granted Allarco CCAA protection for an initial period of 30 days, to expire on June 25 , 2016