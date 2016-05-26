BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser confirms it is talks to buy Mead Johnson
* Expects to finance the possible transaction through a combination of cash and debt
May 26 Allarco Entertainment LP:
* Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc. and Allarco Entertainment Limited Partnership announces restructuring under CCAA
* Allarco will continue to operate under CCAA protection, supervised by court appointed monitor PriceWaterhouseCoopers Inc.
* Court of Queen's Bench Of Alberta today granted Allarco CCAA protection for an initial period of 30 days, to expire on June 25 , 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson in deal that could be worth more than $15 billion- source
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.