May 26 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Zomedica pharmaceuticals corp announces first quarter 2016 financial results of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

* Recorded net loss and comprehensive loss for three months ended March 31, 2016 of $931,642 or $0.01 per share.

* Expects research and development expenditures throughout 2016 will be higher as activities accelerate.