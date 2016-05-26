May 26 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc
* Voluntarily decided to delay further enrollment in phase
2a trial of bta585 for treatment of RSV infections being
conducted in U.K
* Decision emanated from a lab report from 1 subject showing
an increase of a cardiac enzyme level coupled with transient ECG
changes
* Received verbal communication from FDA that IND for BTA585
has been placed on clinical hold
* There are currently no trials of BTA585 being conducted
under IND.
* More specific written information from FDA concerning
clinical hold is expected within 30 days
* Reached out to medicines and healthcare products
regulatory agency to discuss this event
* Aviragen Therapeutics provides update on phase 2a trial of
bta585 for the treatment of RSV infections
