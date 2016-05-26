UPDATE 1-SK Innovation buys Dow Chemical's ethylene acrylic acid unit for $370 mln
* Includes Dow Chemical's EAA business in U.S., Spain (Adds company comment)
May 26 Nanotech Security Corp
* Says unsecured senior debentures convertible into common shares at a price of $1.25
* Says debentures bear interest at 12% and come due may 31, 2018
* Nanotech to raise approximately $2.5 million of convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Includes Dow Chemical's EAA business in U.S., Spain (Adds company comment)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parexel announces definitive agreement to acquire the Medical Affairs Company