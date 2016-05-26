UPDATE 1-SK Innovation buys Dow Chemical's ethylene acrylic acid unit for $370 mln
* Includes Dow Chemical's EAA business in U.S., Spain (Adds company comment)
May 26 Cerf Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.11
* Qtrly revenue $8.5 million versus $17.6 million
* Says "instability of commodity prices continues in 2016 and currently shows no sign of reversing"
* Says "environment has caused CERF's customers to reduce their 2016 capital expenditure programs and delay investment decisions"
* Says "expects activity levels for energy services to remain low until such time that commodity prices stabilize"
* CERF Incorporated announces 2016 first quarter results
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50per share
* Parexel announces definitive agreement to acquire the Medical Affairs Company