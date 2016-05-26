May 26 Xylitol Canada Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.009

* Xylitol Canada Inc qtrly revenue $ 1.9 million versus $ 1.8 million

* Xylitol Canada Inc. financial results for three months ended March 31, 2016