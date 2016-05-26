UPDATE 1-SK Innovation buys Dow Chemical's ethylene acrylic acid unit for $370 mln
* Includes Dow Chemical's EAA business in U.S., Spain (Adds company comment)
May 26 Supreme Industries Inc
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of three and a half cents per share on its class A and class B common stock
* New dividend represents an increase of one-half cent over three cent dividend declared in prior quarter
* Supreme Industries, Inc. Announces increase in quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Includes Dow Chemical's EAA business in U.S., Spain (Adds company comment)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parexel announces definitive agreement to acquire the Medical Affairs Company