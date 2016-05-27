UPDATE 1-Micron CEO Mark Durcan to retire
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
May 27 Elior Group :
* Full-Year objectives confirmed
* H1 revenue of 2.92 billion euro versus 2.82 billion euro ($3.16 billion) a year ago
* H1 EBITDA up by 5.8 pct and EBITDA margin up by 20 basis points
* Attributable profit for period was stable year on year, amounting to 40 million euro in first half of FY 2015-2016
* H1 adjusted earnings per share surged 32.1 pct to 0.37 euro from 0.28 euro
* "we are standing by our guidance for full fiscal year"
* Sees 2015-2016 EBITDA margin of over 8.6 pct, representing an increase of at least 20 basis points compared with FY 2014-2015
* Sees 2015-2016 significant rise in reported earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alliance Resource Partners LP says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement with certain banks and other lenders - SEC filing
* RADNET - AMENDMENT RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO SENIOR FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS, SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY BY 50 BASIS POINTS