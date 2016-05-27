May 27 Elior Group :

* Full-Year objectives confirmed

* H1 revenue of 2.92 billion euro versus 2.82 billion euro ($3.16 billion) a year ago

* H1 EBITDA up by 5.8 pct and EBITDA margin up by 20 basis points

* Attributable profit for period was stable year on year, amounting to 40 million euro in first half of FY 2015-2016

* H1 adjusted earnings per share surged 32.1 pct to 0.37 euro from 0.28 euro

* "we are standing by our guidance for full fiscal year"

* Sees 2015-2016 EBITDA margin of over 8.6 pct, representing an increase of at least 20 basis points compared with FY 2014-2015

* Sees 2015-2016 significant rise in reported earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share