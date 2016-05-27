May 27 Blue Bird Corp :

* American Securities to acquire 57% of Blue Bird corporation from Cerberus

* Following completion of transaction, American Securities will become controlling shareholder of Blue Bird.

* First tranche, which is expected to close on or around June 3, 2016, will include seven million shares at a price of $10.10 per share

* Second tranche, expected to close promptly after Blue Bird's credit deal is amended, to include five million shares at a price of $11.00/share