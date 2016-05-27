May 27 Blue Bird Corp :
* American Securities to acquire 57% of Blue Bird
corporation from Cerberus
* Following completion of transaction, American Securities
will become controlling shareholder of Blue Bird.
* First tranche, which is expected to close on or around
June 3, 2016, will include seven million shares at a price of
$10.10 per share
* Second tranche, expected to close promptly after Blue
Bird's credit deal is amended, to include five million shares at
a price of $11.00/share
