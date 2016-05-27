May 27 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
* Thermo fisher scientific to acquire FEI Company
* Deal for $4.2 billion
* Deal for $107.50 per share in cash
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted
earnings per share
* Thermo Fisher expects to realize total synergies of about
$80 million by year three following close of deal
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Thermo Fisher's
adjusted EPS by $0.30 in first full year after close
* JP Morgan is acting as financial advisor to Thermo Fisher,
and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel
* Expects to realize total synergies of approximately $80
million by year three following close of deal
* Intends to use proceeds from committed debt financing and
cash on hand to fund transaction.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)