BRIEF-Sanderson Farms, units named defendants in putative class action lawsuit
* Sanderson Farms-co, units named defendants with 4 other poultry producers, certain of their affiliated cos in putative class action lawsuit - SEC filing
May 27 AbbVie Inc
* AbbVie's Humira receives CHMP positive opinion to treat certain forms of non-infectious uveitis, a disease that can severely impact vision
* Humira can also decrease corticosteroid use in corticosteroid-dependent patients
* Review of marketing authorization application (MAA) is being conducted under centralized licensing procedure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sanderson Farms-co, units named defendants with 4 other poultry producers, certain of their affiliated cos in putative class action lawsuit - SEC filing
* GoldMoney Inc. reports financial results for third quarter 2017
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to overturn a rule intended to cut water pollution from coal-mining waste, the first of a number of Obama-era regulations congressional Republicans are aiming to kill.