May 27 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd

* JA solar announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue RMB 3.5 billion

* Qtrly shipments of modules and module tolling were 919.4 mw, an increase of + 57.4 pct y/y

* Qtrly total shipments were 1,128.3 megawatts

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per diluted ads were RMB 2.33 ($0.36 )

* Qtrly earnings per diluted ADS were RMB 2.74 ( $0.43 )

* For Q2 of 2016, company expects total cell and module shipments to be in range of 1,400 to 1,500 mw

* For full year, company reiterates its prior shipment guidance of 5.2 to 5.5 gw

* "regulatory change will slow china market in second half"