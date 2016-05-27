BRIEF-Sanderson Farms, units named defendants in putative class action lawsuit
* Sanderson Farms-co, units named defendants with 4 other poultry producers, certain of their affiliated cos in putative class action lawsuit - SEC filing
May 27 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc
* Aclaris Therapeutics announces $20.0 million private placement
* Entered into stock purchase agreement for private placement of 1.1 million shares of stock at a purchase price of $18.50 per share
* Net proceeds from offering are expected to be used to fund research and development, including new JAK inhibitor programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* GoldMoney Inc. reports financial results for third quarter 2017
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to overturn a rule intended to cut water pollution from coal-mining waste, the first of a number of Obama-era regulations congressional Republicans are aiming to kill.