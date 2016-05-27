BRIEF-Sanderson Farms, units named defendants in putative class action lawsuit
* Sanderson Farms-co, units named defendants with 4 other poultry producers, certain of their affiliated cos in putative class action lawsuit - SEC filing
May 27 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd
* Enters into exclusive out licensing agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics for novel bet inhibitors
* Co, Checkpoint Therapeutics sign worldwide license agreement
* Jubilant Biosys will out-license to checkpoint a family of patents covering compounds that inhibit brd4
* Deal includes up-front payment of $2 million, contingent preclinical, clinical, regulatory payments
* GoldMoney Inc. reports financial results for third quarter 2017
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to overturn a rule intended to cut water pollution from coal-mining waste, the first of a number of Obama-era regulations congressional Republicans are aiming to kill.