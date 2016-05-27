UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
May 27 Hercules Offshore Inc :
* Hercules Offshore Inc announces transfer of Hercules Highlander and execution of restructuring support agreement
* Co, certain of its U.S. units will solicit acceptances and rejections of its pre-packaged chapter 11 plan from first lien lenders
* Entered into restructuring support agreement with lenders holding about 99 percent of indebtedness under its first lien credit agreement
* Company's international subsidiaries will not be included as part of chapter 11 cases but will be part of sale process
* Hercules's chapter 11 plan provides that unsecured creditors will be paid in full
* Entered into a definitive agreement to transfer right to acquire Newbuild harsh environment jack-up rig to a unit of Maersk Drilling
* Maersk Highlander Uk Ltd succeeds to right to take delivery of rig, will settle final payment of approximately $196 million with Jurong
* Has engaged Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP as its legal counsel, PJT Partners as its financial advisor
* Has engaged FTI consulting as its restructuring advisor
* Co, co's U.S. units to place all of co's unsold assets into wind-down vehicle for continued, safe operation until they can be sold
* If co's shareholders accept plan, shareholders to get cash recoveries over time including payment of $12.5 million upon completion of chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.