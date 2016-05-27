BRIEF-Mint says Mint Middle East signed term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial co
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
May 27 Cemtrex Inc :
* Target company's projected annual revenues for next twelve months is expected around EUR 30 million
* Transaction is expected to close on May 31, 2016
* Cemtrex to acquire electronics manufacturer specializing in automotive technologies
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change
