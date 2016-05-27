May 27 Nevada Copper Corp
* Nevada Copper announces Red Kite funding commitment and
equity financing terms
* Red Kite has waived existing defaults under its loan
facility with company and lifted forbearance
* Terms of its previously announced public offering of
subscription receipts are to be changed to a common share
offering
* Red Kite will advance to company an additional $3 million
draw under current loan facility
* Intends to raise aggregate of up to CDN$4 million by
issuance of aggregate of up to 6.7 million common shares at
purchase price of CDN$0.60per share
