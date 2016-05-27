May 27 Nevada Copper Corp

* Nevada Copper announces Red Kite funding commitment and equity financing terms

* Red Kite has waived existing defaults under its loan facility with company and lifted forbearance

* Terms of its previously announced public offering of subscription receipts are to be changed to a common share offering

* Red Kite will advance to company an additional $3 million draw under current loan facility

* Intends to raise aggregate of up to CDN$4 million by issuance of aggregate of up to 6.7 million common shares at purchase price of CDN$0.60per share