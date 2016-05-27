May 27 Arsenal Energy Inc :
* Sale of all its oil and natural gas properties located in
united states for a sales price of US $34 million
* Deal for $34 million
* Proceeds from sale have been used to reduce company's
outstanding bank credit facility
* Announces that it has entered into a letter of intent to
sell 250 boe/d of Canadian production for total proceeds of $8.7
million
* Upon successful completion of sale transaction, Arsenal
will have repaid approximately $70 million of bank indebtedness
* Arsenal will retain its core Princess, Alberta property as
well its Provost and EVI properties
* Pro forma, upon successful completion of property sales,
production is estimated to be approximately 1,250 boe/d
* After applying net proceeds of sale, Arsenal estimates its
current bank debt at approximately $11.7 million
* Arsenal Energy Inc announces sale of its us properties
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)