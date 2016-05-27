May 27 Enercare Inc
* Enercare announces termination of its nomination agreement
with Direct Energy
* Received notice from Direct Energy Marketing Ltd that
Direct Energy has sold remainder of Enercare's common shares
* As result of sale, nomination agreement between Enercare
and Direct Energy entered into in connection with OHS
acquisition has terminated
* Enercare inc says Scott Boose, who was nominated to
Enercare board by Direct Energy, resigned from Board of
Directors effective May 26, 2016
