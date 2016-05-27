May 27 First Quantum Minerals Ltd:

* First Quantum announces refinancing with improved financial covenants and amortization schedule

* New facility replaces existing $3 billion facility

* New $1.815 billion facility comprises $907.5 million loan facility, a $907.5 million revolving credit facility, maturing in December 2019

* New facility also incorporates an accordion feature to enable it to be increased to up to $2.2 billion at company's discretion