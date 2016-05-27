May 27 Sgx Resources Inc

* SGX provides corporate update

* Resignation of Dale Ginn as President and CEO of company

* Says effective Friday May 27, 2016, company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to Tier 2

* Search for CEO replacement is underway