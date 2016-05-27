LATAM CLOSE-Three issuer tap LatAm primary market
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Thursday:
May 27 MB Financial Inc :
* MB Financial, Inc. Announces increase in quarterly dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share
* Declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per share, an increase from $0.17 per share paid in recent quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Thursday:
* Macdonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd- signs extensions to long-term radarsat-2 information supply contracts
* Bristow group reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results