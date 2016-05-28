May 27 Golden Predator Mining Corp

* Acquired beneficial ownership, control over 4 million units of golden predator at price of $0.16 per unit for aggregate purchase price of $640,000

* FCMI Parent Co Acquires securities of golden predator mining corp.