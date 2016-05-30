UPDATE 3-Samsung Elec may build U.S. plant for home appliances -source
* Samsung says continues to evaluate new U.S. investment needs
May 30 Poydras Gaming Finance Corp
* Qtrly Net Income Of $341,262 Compared With A Net Loss Of $981,101 In Q4 2015
* Qtrly Revenue Grew To $3.7 Million Representing An Increase Of 5% From $3.5 Million In Q4 2015
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2016 First Quarter Results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Samsung says continues to evaluate new U.S. investment needs
* Steel Dynamics Inc - awarded contract for an expansion at its Roanoke bar division, located in Roanoke, Virginia to SMS Group
LONDON, Feb 2 Two former HBOS bankers and four business partners were sentenced to between three-and-a-half and 15 years in jail by a British judge on Thursday for orchestrating a $307 million fraud that siphoned off money from struggling businesses.