May 30 Arpetrol Ltd :

* Arpetrol Ltd Provides an update on sale of substantially all of its assets and announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Qtrly revenue $3.4 million versus $2.8 million last year

* Net loss from continuing operations was $403,516 for Q1 versus $314,422 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)