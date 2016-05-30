BRIEF-CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL label
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion
May 30 Transcontinental Inc
* Transcontinental Inc. divesting assets in Saskatchewan
* Sale of local newspapers is effective immediately
* Closure of Saskatoon printing plant will result in loss of approximately 30 full time positions when transition period is complete
* Transaction includes sale of its 13 local newspapers and associated web properties
* Printing plant will remain in operation for a transition period, after which it will close
BOGOTA, Feb 2 Avianca Holdings SA controlling shareholder German Efromovich could give up a minority stake in the Colombian carrier to United Continental Holdings Inc, he said in an interview published on Thursday.
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece