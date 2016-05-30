May 30 Transcontinental Inc

* Transcontinental Inc. divesting assets in Saskatchewan

* Sale of local newspapers is effective immediately

* Closure of Saskatoon printing plant will result in loss of approximately 30 full time positions when transition period is complete

* Transaction includes sale of its 13 local newspapers and associated web properties

* Printing plant will remain in operation for a transition period, after which it will close