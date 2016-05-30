BRIEF-EnerNOC says has entered into a strategic partnership with Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions
* EnerNOC Inc says co and Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions have entered into a strategic partnership
May 30 Canadian Spirit Resources Inc :
* Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Qtrly average sales volumes of natural gas 635 mcf/d versus 821 mcf/d
* "management and board of directors of CSRI are continuing to focus on and pursue strategic alternatives for corporation"
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.