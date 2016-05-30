May 30 Canadian Spirit Resources Inc :

* Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Qtrly average sales volumes of natural gas 635 mcf/d versus 821 mcf/d

* "management and board of directors of CSRI are continuing to focus on and pursue strategic alternatives for corporation"

