BRIEF-EnerNOC says has entered into a strategic partnership with Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions
* EnerNOC Inc says co and Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions have entered into a strategic partnership
May 30 Summit Industrial Income Reit
* Summit industrial income reit announces property acquisition and $30 million equity offering
* Plans to finance purchase with assumption of a $23.5 million mortgage with balance in cash
* Reit intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily to fund purchase of Edmonton Property
* Acquiring 100% of a 309,077 square foot light industrial property for a purchase price of approximately $33.0 million
* Entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 5 million units of reit at a price of $6.05 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EnerNOC Inc says co and Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions have entered into a strategic partnership
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.