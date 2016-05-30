May 30 Grupo Lala Sab De Cv :

* Says acquisition includes three production plants and 5 plus brands

* Says will acquire from Laguna Dairy, S. De R.L. De C.V. Certain assets fo $246mm in an all-cash transaction

* Grupo Lala has entered into an agreement to acquire the branded business of Laguna Dairy company in the United States

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)