Shell says renegotiating Permian JV with Anadarko
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
May 30 Grupo Lala Sab De Cv :
* Says acquisition includes three production plants and 5 plus brands
* Says will acquire from Laguna Dairy, S. De R.L. De C.V. Certain assets fo $246mm in an all-cash transaction
* Grupo Lala has entered into an agreement to acquire the branded business of Laguna Dairy company in the United States
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 ChemChina is set to secure conditional EU antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, the largest foreign acquisition by a Chinese company, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.