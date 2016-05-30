BRIEF-EnerNOC says has entered into a strategic partnership with Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions
* EnerNOC Inc says co and Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions have entered into a strategic partnership
May 30 Metanor Resources Inc :
* Metanor reports its financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2016
* "in coming months, production from Hewfran sector will continue to increase"
* Qtrly gold sales of 8,730 ounces from gold production of 9,114 ounces
* Total of $11.9 million in revenues from gold sales in quarter
* Qtrly net loss and comprehensive loss of $2 million after depreciation and depletion of $3 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* EnerNOC Inc says co and Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions have entered into a strategic partnership
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.