May 30 Metanor Resources Inc :

* Metanor reports its financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2016

* "in coming months, production from Hewfran sector will continue to increase"

* Qtrly gold sales of 8,730 ounces from gold production of 9,114 ounces

* Total of $11.9 million in revenues from gold sales in quarter

* Qtrly net loss and comprehensive loss of $2 million after depreciation and depletion of $3 million

