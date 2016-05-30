BRIEF-EnerNOC says has entered into a strategic partnership with Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions
* EnerNOC Inc says co and Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions have entered into a strategic partnership
May 30 Covalon Technologies Ltd
* Q2 revenue C$797,700
* Covalon announces second quarter financial results
* Q2 loss per share C$0.10
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.