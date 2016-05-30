BRIEF-EnerNOC says has entered into a strategic partnership with Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions
* EnerNOC Inc says co and Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions have entered into a strategic partnership
May 30 Divestco Inc
* Divestco reports 2016 Q1 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* As a result of austerity measures implemented by company starting in Q1 2015, salaries have decreased by 48%
* "continue to receive bids for international opportunities and domestic markets are starting to show some positive signs"
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.01
* Qtrly revenue $3.1 million versus $9.4 million
* Measures are expected to remain in place for remainder of 2016 or until a material change in activity levels is realized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EnerNOC Inc says co and Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions have entered into a strategic partnership
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.