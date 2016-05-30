BRIEF-Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 bln portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 30 Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp :
* Qtrly loss per share $0.059
* Qtrly revenue $5.5 million versus $8.4 million
* Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp announces first quarter results
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)