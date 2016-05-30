BRIEF-Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 bln portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 30 LGX Oil + Gas Inc :
* LGX Oil + Gas Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Should bank not extend loan, co would need to seek alternative forms of debt or equity financing
* Low oil prices, declining production, emergency order at manyberries property may reduce ability to generate positive cash flows
* There is uncertainty surrounding company's ability to continue as a going concern
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)