BRIEF-Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 bln portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 30 Northern Frontier Corp :
* All figures in C$
* Says condition create uncertainty may cast significant doubt about corporation's ability to continue as a going concern
* If co does not receive waiver extension, associated cash for ongoing operations co to not be able to continue as going concern
* Qtrly loss per share $0.40
* Qtrly revenue $10.1 million versus $ 10.6 million
* Expects to achieve annualized cost savings of $1.2 million
* Northern Frontier Corp. announces its first quarter 2016 financial results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)