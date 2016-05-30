May 30 Northern Frontier Corp :

* All figures in C$

* Says condition create uncertainty may cast significant doubt about corporation's ability to continue as a going concern

* If co does not receive waiver extension, associated cash for ongoing operations co to not be able to continue as going concern

* Qtrly loss per share $0.40

* Qtrly revenue $10.1 million versus $ 10.6 million

* Expects to achieve annualized cost savings of $1.2 million

* Northern Frontier Corp. announces its first quarter 2016 financial results

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)