BRIEF-Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 bln portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 30 Almonty Industries Inc :
* Almonty announces the filing of its financial statements and MD&A for the three and six month periods ended march 31, 2016 and the appointment of the Pre_EPC contractor on the Sangdong Tungsten project
* Qtrly gross revenue $10.4 million versus $10.3 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* All figures in C$
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)