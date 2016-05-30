May 30 Imperus Technologies Corp :

* Qtrly revenue of C$10.9 million versus C$8.4 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Imperus reports 2016 first quarter financial results and announces proposal to change name to "Tangelo Games Corp."

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)