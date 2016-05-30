BRIEF-Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 bln portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 30 Imperus Technologies Corp :
* Qtrly revenue of C$10.9 million versus C$8.4 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Imperus reports 2016 first quarter financial results and announces proposal to change name to "Tangelo Games Corp."
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)