BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings anounces deal to sell 23 MW of projects in Greece
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
May 30 Rockwell Diamonds Inc :
* Qtrly total revenue $10.4 million versus $17.1 million
* Says decision has been taken to outsource mining on a fixed pay-per-volume delivered basis
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of parent $17.4 million
* Says will be on track to deliver increased processing capacity of up to 180,000m 3 of gravel per month shortly
* Rockwell's fourth quarter performance shows positive progress on the back of recent strategic and operational review and subsequent restructuring
* Standex expands electronics in asia with planned acquisition of oki sensor device corporation
* MGX Minerals acquires Lisbon Valley Petro Lithium Project in Utah Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: