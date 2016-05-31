EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies up as Fed refrains from signaling March hike
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Latin American currencies
strengthened on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
refrained from offering clear signals of a March interest rate
increase.
The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday in its first meeting
since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose
promises to cut taxes and raise spending have stoked bets on
inflationary pressures.
The U.S. central bank said job gains remained solid,
inflation had increased and