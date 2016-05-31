May 31 Interoil Corp
* In supporting Interoil's current board, ISS recommended
shareholders reject Mulacek's dissident resolutions
* Nominees have taken decisive actions that have enabled
Interoil to enter into a premium transaction with Oil Search
* Mulacek's resolutions are not in best interests of
shareholders and no change to Interoil's board or governing
* ISS recommends voting against all six of dissident
resolutions
* In its May 27, 2016 report, dissident has not provided an
alternative proposal which is seen to be superior to acquisition
of corp by Oil Search
* Strongly urge Interoil shareholders to follow ISS
recommendations
* ISS recommends shareholders vote the white proxy for all
of Interoil's director nominees
