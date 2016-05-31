May 31 Vertellus Specialties Inc
* Enters asset purchase agreement with lenders to create
sustainable financial structure able to support future growth
* Vertellus specialties holding, U.S.-based units filed
voluntary chapter 11 petitions in district of delaware
* Secured a commitment from its existing lenders for $110
million of new debtor-in-possession financing
* Agreement through which term loan lenders would purchase
substantially all of co's U.S. and international assets for
$453.8 million
