BRIEF-Wecast Network acquires 55pct of Wide Angle Group Limited
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
May 31 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Contravir to expand hepatitis B portfolio through strategic merger agreement with ciclofilin pharmaceuticals
* Milestone payments will consist of up to an aggregate $17 million cash and up to 10% of Contravir's issued and outstanding common stock
* Merger has been approved by board of directors of both companies
* Following completion of transaction, ciclofilin will become a wholly owned subsidiary of contravir.
* To quire outstanding equity interests in ciclofilin to receive future milestone payments to be allocated among holders of ciclofilin stock
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Lojas Americanas SA, Brazil's largest discount retailer, has hired the local unit of Credit Suisse Group AG to underwrite an offering of new shares to fund an acquisition, a Brazil-based blog said on Thursday.
* Cardiff signs letter of intent to acquire ride today acceptance