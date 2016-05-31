May 31 CVR Partners LP :

* Intends to use net proceeds of notes offering to repay in full and terminate its outstanding credit facility

* Intend to offer $625 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2023 to eligible purchasers

* CVR Partners announces $625 million private placement of senior secured notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)